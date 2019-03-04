Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFurniture
Ikea

Landskrona Sofa

$799.00
At Ikea
Width: 80 3/8 " Depth: 35 " Height: 30 3/4 " Diameter: 2 " Armrest height: 25 1/4 " Seat width: 70 7/8 " Seat depth: 24 " Seat height: 17 3/8 " Package quantity: 4 pack Designer: Tord Björklund/IKEA of Sweden
Featured in 1 story
Ikea Has A Kama Sutra Guide
by Olivia Harrison