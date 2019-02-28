Dagne Dover

Extra long weekend? You need an extra large weekender. Whether you’re taking a planned vacay or extending your Sunday into Tuesday, our extra large Landon Carryall has the most room of all its smaller siblings. Lightweight and chic on the outside, organized on the inside, it’s ready for wherever you want to take it. It has a dust bag for shoes, a leash for keys, and a pouch for any other goodies you can’t travel without. And what’s a weekender without a removable crossbody strap and two sneaky zipper pockets that keep your unmentionables from being, well, mentioned? And if you’re thirsty, there’s a place for your bottle (of water or wine).