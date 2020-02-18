Dagne Dover

Landon Carryall (extra Small)

Here’s a little ditty about something itty bitty. Well, not that itty bitty. The XS Landon is the perfect mini sidekick when you’re running around, getting things done. Or just out and about, procrastinating getting things done. While it looks like a tiny duffel, it operates more like a crossbody. It even has a crossbody strap. With multiple interior slip pockets, the XS Landon is the perfect place for all of your essentials, like your phone, wallet, and keys. Speaking of keys–they can run, but they can’t hide. Our stretch key leash makes sure of that. And if you want to keep your phone handy, the exterior slip pocket is the perfect hiding spot. The XS Landon may be extra small, but that just means it’s extra mighty.