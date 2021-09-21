Lancôme

Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Liquid Spf 15 Foundation

$47.00

At QVC

Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Liquid SPF 15 Foundation is an oil-free liquid foundation that offers up to 24 hours of color wear. The foundation gives all skin tones flawless-looking, medium-to-full complexion-perfecting coverage, evening the appearance of skin tone and leaving a matte yet natural-looking result. How do I use it: Apply with your choice of application tool. Lightly feather and/or stipple the product and blend outward. From Lancome. Includes: 1-fl oz Teint Idole Ultra Liquid Foundation SPF 15 Imported