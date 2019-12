Anthropologie

Lana Macrame Chandelier

$598.00 $479.95

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Hardwired for professional installation. Hand-knotted cotton macrame. Steel frame; white painted finish. Brass chain and canopy. Adjustable hanging height. One light socket. 75 watt max. We recommend using E26 base incandescent bulbs. UL listed. Imported.