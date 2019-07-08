Search
Farrow

Lana Jumpsuit

$92.00$38.99
Description Jumpsuit from Farrow in Navy Multi. Allover floral print. Deep V neckline. Concealed back zip closure. Wrap-look front with self-tie fastening. Elongated wide leg. Unlined. • Charmeuse • 100% polyester • Dry clean Product ID: 1046958 Sizing Garment Measurements 16" chest 11.5" shoulder to shoulder 13.25" waist 32.5" inseam 17.5" leg opening Measurements taken from size small. Model Measurements Model is in size small. Model is 5'9" | 30” bust | 25” waist | 36” hips Fit Notes Slim through the hips Sizing Notes Small fits like US size 0/2 Medium fits like US size 4/6 Large fits like US size 8 Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates
