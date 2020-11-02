Martha Stewart

Cbd Meyer Lemon Oil Drops

$44.99

Buy Now Review It

At Canopy

• 25 mg of pure, safe CBD isolate per 1 mL dropper (750 mg per 30mL bottle) • Designed to help make wellness an easier choice, every day • Our pure, safe CBD isolate is made in the USA with 100% natural hemp Martha Stewart CBD Oil Drops combine delicious gourmet flavors developed by Martha herself with the purest, safest CBD isolate. CBD wellness has never been this inviting, and has certainly never tasted this great. We suggest taking 1 mL (25 mg CBD) orally, 1–2 times daily, with food. Martha Stewart CBD Oil Drops are produced by Canopy Growth, the industry leader in CBD technology.