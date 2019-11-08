Circadian Optics

Lampu Light Therapy Lamp

✔ FEATURED ON SHARK TANK, OUR MOST ORGANIC LAMP | This lamp was featured on Shark Tank. Avoiding sharp angles, this lamp was created with a focus on flowing curves and clean lines. From the front, it projects a simple minimalist aesthetic. From the back, the detail of the venting and subtle use of color add to the sophistication of this lamp. ✔ EASY TO USE | Our lamp's revolutionary, quick one-touch operation makes it simple to use. No complicated settings to mess around with. 3 levels allows you to customize the brightness for the best efficacy and comfort. ✔ EFFECTIVE BRIGHTNESS, FULL-SPECTRUM, WHITE LIGHT, UV-FREE | Provides the recommended 10,000 LUX brightness for effective light therapy to help beat the winter blues, regulate sleep, fight fatigue, boost mood, and improve focus. Our lamps produce high-quality light with the right qualities - Pure-white color of the noonday sun (5500K), full-spectrum, and free of unwanted UV rays. ✔ LONGER LASTING LEDS, 2 YEAR WARRANTY, 2019 MODEL UPGRADES | LEDs last approximately 50,000 hours, many times longer than fluorescent bulbs, meaning no replacing expensive bulbs ever again. Both lamp and adapter are covered by Circadian Optic's comprehensive 2 year warranty. 2019 model improvements include an upgraded light panel that emits uniform, dot-free light and an improved adapter further improves reliability and durability. ✔ BASED IN MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA | Designed in the USA, our lamps are meant to stand out, but in a good way. Our mission is to provide effective light therapy in a beautifully designed lamp.