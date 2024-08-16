Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
TRESemmé
Lamellar Shine Cream
£7.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Boots
Need a few alternatives?
TRESemmé
Lamellar Shine Cream
BUY
£7.00
Boots
Oribe
Dry Texturizing Spray
BUY
$44.20
$52.00
DermStore
Dyson
Airwrap
BUY
$549.99
$674.99
Amazon
GHD
Platinum+ Styler 1-inch Flat Iron
BUY
$179.00
$289.00
Nordstrom
More from TRESemmé
TRESemmé
Cleanse & Replenish Shampoo
BUY
£9.60
Woolworths
TRESemmé
Cleanse & Replenish Shampoo
BUY
£4.00
Superdrug
TRESemmé
Extra Hold Gel
BUY
£14.76
Amazon
TRESemmé
Tresemme Extra Hold Alcohol-free Hair Gel
BUY
$8.89
Target
More from Hair Care
TRESemmé
Lamellar Shine Cream
BUY
£7.00
Boots
Elvive
Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Conditioner
BUY
£8.50
LookFantastic
Elvive
Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Acid Shampoo
BUY
£6.00
LookFantastic
Dyson
Chitosan
BUY
£49.00
Dyson
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted