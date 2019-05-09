Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Brooklinen
Lambswool Throw Blanket
$189.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Brooklinen
100% pure wool Made in Germany 59" x 83"
Featured in 1 story
The Ultimate Wedding Anniversary Gift Guide
by
Venus Wong
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
C. Wonder
Wool Herringbone Throw Blanket
$128.00
from
C. Wonder
BUY
DETAILS
Zara Home
Milady Throw
$189.00
from
Zara Home
BUY
DETAILS
Alyson Fox
Hawkins New York Jacquard Throw
$195.00
from
Poketo
BUY
DETAILS
Room & Board
Flannel Blanket
$219.00
from
Room & Board
BUY
More from Brooklinen
DETAILS
Brooklinen
Boerum Jogger
$75.00
from
Brooklinen
BUY
DETAILS
Brooklinen
Bleecker Short
$55.00
from
Brooklinen
BUY
DETAILS
Brooklinen
Morningside Dress
$50.00
from
Brooklinen
BUY
DETAILS
Brooklinen
Morgan Tank
$28.00
from
Brooklinen
BUY
More from Décor
DETAILS
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
DETAILS
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
More from Living
Money Diaries
A Week In Silver Spring, MD, On A $266,716 Joint Income
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food Trends
24 Spiked Seltzer Brands To Sip On This Summer
Hard seltzer isn't exactly a new concept. We first started seeing cans of spiked bubbly water in summer 2016. Since then, however, the drink trend has
by
Olivia Harrison
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted