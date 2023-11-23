Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Scarves
TBCo
Lambswool Oversized Scarf Buchanan Antique Tartan
£60.00
£48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At TBCo
Need a few alternatives?
Gobi
Classic Check Scarf
BUY
$59.00
$129.00
Gobi
Free People
All For You Hooded Scarf
BUY
$68.00
Free People
Liberty
Michelle Frances Flower Mohair Scarf
BUY
£245.00
Liberty
Damson Madder
Oversized Scarf
BUY
£45.00
ASOS
More from TBCo
TBCo
Alpaca Blanket Neutral Check
BUY
£200.00
£250.00
TBCo
TBCo
Lambswool Oversized Scarf Buchanan Antique Tartan
BUY
£48.00
£60.00
TBCo
TBCo
Lime Block Micro Gingham Recycled Wool Blanket
BUY
$190.00
TBCo
More from Scarves
Tala
Brushed Scarf
BUY
£28.00
£35.00
Tala
My Accessories
London Super-soft Blanket Scarf In Light Pink
BUY
$17.85
$32.00
ASOS
J.Crew
Oversized Cashmere Wrap
BUY
$116.50
$198.00
J.Crew
Gobi
Classic Check Scarf
BUY
$59.00
$129.00
Gobi
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted