Lalita Inlay Three-drawer Dresser

$1598.00 $1199.95

Style No. 63051668; Color Code: 018 Since the days of ancient Egypt, craftsmen have been using inlaid bone to decorate furniture surfaces, and for good reason: it embodies a natural sheen that adds instant luxury to any space. Handcrafted using the same centuries-old technique, this dresser features an intricately patterned resin and bone inlay design perched upon brass-finished legs. For ordering assistance and more, please contact us. For aesthetic advice and tips to help decorate your space, enjoy our complimentary home styling services. For more information on the materials and techniques of this piece, click here. Handcrafted bone and resin inlay dresser reinforced with tropical hardwood Bone inlay and brass hardware and brushed brass legs Three drawers open on wooden glides Due to the handcrafted nature of this item, expect slight variation in the color of each unique piece Sealed with clear lacquer for protection Wipe clean with soft cloth. Avoid using chemical cleaners This piece is intended for indoor use No assembly required Imported Dimensions Overall: 34"H, 38"W, 18"D Top Interior Drawer Dimensions (1): 4"H, 34"W, 14"D Bottom Interior Drawer Dimensions (2): 7.5"H, 34"W, 14"D Leg Height: 6" Under Clearance: 6" 125 lbs