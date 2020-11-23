Lakeland

Lakeland Mini Multi Cooker 1.8l

£49.99

Lakeland Mini Multi Cooker 1.8L Take the hard work out of home cooking with this small but mighty one-pot Lakeland mini multi cooker. Creating loads of your favourites at the touch of a button it makes cooking from scratch quick, easy and more convenient than ever. Quick, Convenient Meals Just as we have done with its big brother, we’ve packed as much functionality as we can into this smart, multifunctional 1.8 litre machine. One Touch Programmes Great for all kinds of grains, programmes for white rice, brown rice, oatmeal, quinoa, cake and yoghurt offer truly one-touch cooking, and there are quick cook and slow cook functions so you can speed things up – if you want your fluffy helpings of rice double-quick – or slow them down if you’re in the mood for deliciously flavoursome soup, stew, curries and casseroles. You can tailor the cooking time on the slow cook, oatmeal, cake and yoghurt settings to suit your recipe and even prove bread dough on the yoghurt setting. So whether you want to cook up a healthy breakfast, sides, a main meal or even pudding, this little multi cooker does it all. Easy to Use Just add your ingredients, select the right cooking programme and press start for simple, one-touch cooking. The easy-read LED control panel displays a countdown timer so you know how soon your food will be ready, and when it’s done the automatic keep-warm function keeps your food hot until you’re ready to serve. Other Features: Removable non-stick coated cooking pot for easy clean-up. Beeps when your cooking is finished Removable internal lid and carry handle Rice spoon and measuring cup included Tiny, compact footprint This fantastic mini, multi cooker comes complete with full instructions. 2 litre. Working capacity 1.4 litre. 23.5 x 28 x 20cm H. 2.7kg. Flex 95cm. 400W.