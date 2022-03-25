Meshki

Lake Lace Cami Crop Top

$65.00

DESCRIPTION: Our LAKE Lace Cami Crop Top is the extra sexy you'll need in your wardrobe for all your last minute plans. This crop features a shiny satin finish, delicate lace trimming and adjustable straps for comfortability. Get the complete look with a pair of MESHKI Denim. FEATURES: Lace Detail on front neck line Adjustable Straps Corset Boning FIT, FABRIC & CARE: Mikaela is 180cm/5'9 and wears a size S 100% Polyester Machine wash cold Wash with like colours Designed exclusively for MESHKI in Australia.