Biologique Recherche

Lait Vip O2 Oxygenating Cleansing Milk

£52.00

Buy Now Review It

At Embassy of Beauty

Bring your skin to life with every cleanse! This anti-pollution cleanser removes all traces of makeup and impurities whilst hydrating and brightening the skin. The Lait VIP O2 leaves your skin feeling supple and energised. Its oxygenating formula protects the skin against external factors such as harsh climates and is recommended for frequent travellers.