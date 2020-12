Sam Edelman

Laguna Waterproof Chelsea Boot

$149.95

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

A heavily lugged sole lends a utilitarian update to a classic Chelsea boot with stretchy gore insets at each side. Heel style: block/chunky Toe style: closed toe 2" heel; 1 1/4" platform (size 8.5) 6 1/2" shaft Pull-on style with elastic gore insets Waterproof Leather upper/synthetic lining and sole