Madewell
Laguna Stitch Wool Blend Coat
$178.00$69.97
At Nordstrom Rack
About This Item Details Stay cozy on chilly days in the office or on blustery afternoons spent with friends in this longline layering piece featuring a supersoft waffle stitch. True to size. XXS=000, XS=00-0, S=2-4, M=6-8, L=10-12, XL=14-16, XXL=18 (16W), 2X=20 (18W), 3X=22-24 (20W-24W). - 29" front length; 31 1/2" back length (size Medium) - No closure - Notched lapels - Long sleeves - Front slant pockets - 60% wool, 40% polyamide - Hand wash, dry flat - Imported Materials 60% Wool, 40% Polyamide Care Hand wash cold