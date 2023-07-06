NARS

Laguna Bronzing Powder

$64.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Bring on the bronze with the iconic bronzing powder formula in nine, talc-free shades. Silky pigments instantly deliver long-lasting warmth with all-day comfort. Finely milled powders seamlessly build and blend to create a lit-from-within glow, while translucent micro-spheres smooth skin texture for a perfected complexion. Can be used to contour, define, or enhance the look of tanned skin.