Gilda & Pearl

L’age D’or Thong

£40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gilda & Pearl

Inspired by the hedonistic glamour of the 1920s, L'Age D'Or is made to be noticed. Showing off French embroidery at its finest, L'Age D'Or's golden threads are carefully spun into an Art Deco-inspired design...all set against delicate stretch black tulle to create a fit that you'll want to wear every day. Matching bra available to F cup. True to size. Made in UK.