Gilda & Pearl

L’age D’or Bra

£70.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gilda & Pearl

Inspired by the hedonistic glamour of the 1920s, L'Age D'Or is made to be noticed. Golden threads are carefully spun into an Art Deco-inspired design...all set against delicate stretch black tulle to create a fit that you'll want to wear every day. Available to F cup. True to size. Made in UK.