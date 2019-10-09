Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
City Chic
Lafayette Dress
$119.00
$94.00
Buy Now
Review It
At CoEdition
Flaunt an untamed style this season.
Need a few alternatives?
H&M
Slip-style Dress
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
Nasty Gal
Cowl To Be A Heartbreaker Satin Midi Plus Dress
$45.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
promoted
kate spade new york
Panthera Chiffon Midi Dress
£550.00
from
kate spade new york
BUY
promoted
kate spade new york
Flair Flora Devoré Mini Dress
£395.00
from
kate spade new york
BUY
More from City Chic
City Chic
Off The Shoulder Lace Dress
£101.08
from
Nordstrom
BUY
City Chic
Navy So Fancy Crochet Fit & Flare Dress
$119.00
from
CoEdition
BUY
City Chic
Ivory Crochet Detail Maxi Dress
$89.00
$62.30
from
CoEdition
BUY
City Chic
Black Lace Panelled Bodice Maxi Dress
$119.00
$71.40
from
CoEdition
BUY
More from Dresses
H&M
Slip-style Dress
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
Nasty Gal
Cowl To Be A Heartbreaker Satin Midi Plus Dress
$45.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
promoted
kate spade new york
Panthera Chiffon Midi Dress
£550.00
from
kate spade new york
BUY
promoted
kate spade new york
Flair Flora Devoré Mini Dress
£395.00
from
kate spade new york
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted