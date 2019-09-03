Feel like a regal lady in the Lady Long Sleeve Wrap Dress This strap dress features a tie front closure, balloon sleeves with elastic lining at the wrist and a keyhole opening at the back with a button closure. Pair this dress with dainty jewels and strappy heels and you'll have the perfect look.
*MADE IN THE GORGE USA*
*100% Poly
*Fully lined
*Back keyhole opening with button closure
*Mock wrap with a detachable sash and elastic waist
*Elastic lining at wrist
*Bra friendly
*Basically Wrinkle-proof.
*This dress is 64" from shoulder to hem
Kiersten is 5'7" and is wearing a size extra small.