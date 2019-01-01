Search
Products fromShopClothingSuiting
J.Crew

Lady Jacket In Metallic Tweed

$198.00
At J.Crew
Our customer-favorite lady jacket, now in a holiday-party-ready metallic tweed, with braiding and fringe at the wrists, functional pockets and an easy hook-and-eye closure.
Featured in 1 story
Stop Struggle-Shaming Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
by Channing Hargrove