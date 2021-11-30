Cuddl Duds

Ladies Stretch Waffle Long Sleeve Top

$32.00

QVC

Cozy up with this printed long sleeve top that is perfect for lounging around the house or layering under your favorite coat. From Cuddl Duds. Fabrication: knit Features: allover print, crew neck, long sleeves, trim knit trims at neck and sleeve cuffs, thumbholes Fit: fitted; cut to follow the lines of the body Length: missy length 27"/plus length 29" Content: 63% polyester/34% rayon/3% spandex Care: machine wash, tumble dry This is a Cuddl Duds fit, not a QVC® fit Imported