Ladies Stretch Waffle Long Sleeve Top
Cozy up with this printed long sleeve top that is perfect for lounging around the house or layering under your favorite coat. From Cuddl Duds. Fabrication: knit Features: allover print, crew neck, long sleeves, trim knit trims at neck and sleeve cuffs, thumbholes Fit: fitted; cut to follow the lines of the body Length: missy length 27"/plus length 29" Content: 63% polyester/34% rayon/3% spandex Care: machine wash, tumble dry This is a Cuddl Duds fit, not a QVC® fit Imported