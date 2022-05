The Doux

Ladies First Honey Shampoo

$11.99

At The Doux

“​​Strong, stepping, strutting, and moving on”... to wash day. Cleanliness is the first step to getting divine and overjoyed curls. Gently cleanse stressed hair, improve moisture retention and reduce friction during shampoos . Eliminate product build-up & cleanse your scalp without drying it out. No cap! Just #science