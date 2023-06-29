Tangkula

Ladder Desk With Countertop

$139.99

Buy Now Review It

【Roomy Storage Areas】: As a clever combination of bookshelf and desk, this ladder shelf provides you with adequate separate storage spaces. The 2-tier bookcase is perfect to display collections and a wide countertop is ideal to accommodate a laptop. Plus, with a large pull-out drawer, your valuable tableware will be well stored. 【Compact & Safe Design】: Measuring of 33” x 15.5” x 65”, this ladder shelf can be placed in a corner while taking up a little room. Moreover, it is convenient to install this ladder shelf to the wall with an included anti-toppling device, realizing ensured fixation and avoiding unwanted wobbling. 【Multifunctional Design】: Minimalist style offers more possibilities for distinctive decorations to match your house design. It is ideal for living room, bedroom, kitchen, study and more occasions. Depending on using places, this ladder shelf can serve as a display shelf, a bookcase desk shelf or a plant stand. 【Sturdy & Durable Frame】: It is known to all that P2 MDF presents excellent toughness which highly extends overall service life. Furthermore, the overall weight capacity is highly enhanced, which means that this ladder shelf can accommodate more items without any deformations. 【Simple Installation】: Without complicated steps, you can easily assemble the freestanding ladder shelf with clarified instruction and essential accessories. Even if you are a person lack of installation experiences, you can still finish assembly in a short time.