By Far

Lada Leather Boot In Black

$509.00
At Need Supply
Description Victorian-inspired ankle boot from BY FAR. Polished leather upper. Round toe. Lace-up front with round waxed laces. Lightly padded footbed. Leather lining. Wrapped heel with rubber cap. Handmade. • Leather upper • Leather sole • 2" heel • Made in Italy Product ID: W106951 Sizing Measurements 2.25" heel Sizing Notes EU sizes listed. Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates
