Aldi

Lacura Too Legit Mascara

£5.99

Buy Now Review It

At Aldi

Brand: Lacura Product Type: Makeup and Brushes Weight: 14g Treat yourself to this long-lasting mascara for dramatic length and volume. The Lacura Too Legit Mascara curls from base to tip to lift lashes for visibly wider eyes. Features Dramatic length and volume Curling from base to tip Lifts lashes for visibly wider eyes Lasting effects with long wearing results