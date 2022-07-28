l'acier

L’acier Capo Stainless Steel Waterproof Rechargeable Vibrating Dildo

$169.00 $113.73

L'Acier Capo Stainless Steel Waterproof Rechargeable Vibrating Dildo is a polished 316 stainless steel dildo with a powerful vibrator. Capo's design is purposely shaped for penetration. Metal sex toys provide a powerful weighted feeling that is notorious for strong orgasms and squirting. The waterproof silicone vibrator slides inside the phallic steel dildo and has 10 settings from gentle to intense. The box gift set includes a long reach handle so you can rest your wrist on your belly and easily maneuver the Capo during play. The modest strength vibrator has 3 speeds and 7 patterns (nice motor, not a powerhouse). It’s fully waterproof for shower or bath use. A single button allows you to scroll through the options with the tip of your finger. Hold the button down for 3 seconds to power on and off. A USB charging cable is included. This heavy metal sex toy makes a great gift and is ideal for solo or partner play. L'Acier accessories allow you to customize your metal dildo. Enjoy the long reach handle for easy reach and comfort while trying different positions or use the ring to easily control the vibration and movement with one finger. Use the bullet vibe alone or with your steel dildo. Those that know the pleasure of steel will tell you the weighted full feeling is truly orgasmic. L'Acier steel will last a lifetime with proper care.* Wash the dildo, vibe and handle with warm water and soap. Let them dry and store them away in the included gift box. Do not use the bullet vibe for anal play, it can get lost and does not have a retrieval mechanism. Many pleasure items manufactured today (including this one) are charged utilizing USB technology. In short, if you don't have an AC adapter, you'll need to plug this pleasure toy into a USB port on your computer (Mac or PC) to charge it. To make life a bit easier SheVibe.com is offering a USB to AC Power Charging Adapter as an alternative charging method. With this adapter you'll be able to plug this pleasure toy into any standard home outlet. Select the option above to add a USB to AC Charging Adapter to your order.