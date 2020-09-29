A New Day

Lacey D’orsay Heel Pumps

$24.99

At Target

Instantly elevate the everyday with the Lacey d'Orsay Heel Pumps from A New Day™. These double d'Orsay pumps take your classic pair of high heels and shake things up with a cutout at either side, giving them that traditional d'Orsay silhouette. Their delicate feel is complemented well by a prim, pointed toe and a stiletto heel for seriously feminine flair. Go for an effortlessly chic vibe with a little black shift dress, or give your favorite pair of jeans a twist for an outfit that bears repeating.