Marni

Laced Shoe

$744.00 $356.80

Buy Now Review It

At 24S

Description : Lace-up shoe, round toe, visible stitching, heel cushion, leather insole, pleated details. Material : 100% goat leather / inside: 100% goat leather / sole: 100% rubber / lining: 81% polyamide / 19% polyurethane Color : black Country of manufacture : Italy Size & measurements : Fits true to size, take your normal size. Product code : MNIDX46GBCKJA11A00