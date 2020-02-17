Zaful

Lace-up Sunflower Bikini Top

$49.99 $11.99

Buy Now Review It

Please refer to the size information before purchasing or contact us directly if any question.Please allow 1-3cm differs due to manual measurement, thanks Material:Polyester,Spandex ,Smooth skin-friendly fabric bikini swimsuit sets are very stretchy, soft and comfortable, recommend Hand Wash and Hang Dry with Cold Water Adjustable Back Lace-up Bikini:This bathing suit featured with adjustable back strap design, which can adjust the tightness according to the size.The unique appearance makes you stand out in the crowd Occasion:Flower print swimsuit is perfect for wearing at swimming pool,tanning salon, water park,beach.Also a good choice for honeymoon and women friends gift Various colors for you to choose. As for size, we have designed three different US sizes: S(US 4), M(US 6), L(US 8)