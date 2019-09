Eyeye

Lace-up Split-leg Flare Pant

$139.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Add some flare to your closet with this flare pant from Koreans Eyeye. Satin-look fabric hugs the hips + thigh down to the raw flare hem with tie-back closures at the split-leg design. Trimmed with pockets at the hips + zipper fly.