Reebok

Lace-up Sneaker Harman Run

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At QVC

From the grocery store to the park, these classic Reeboks make the cut for all kinds of busy-day activities. From Reebok. Style: Harman Run Low-cut design Padded insole, EVA midsole, textured high-abrasion rubber outsole Approximately 3/4"H heel Fit: true to size Man-made upper/balance Imported