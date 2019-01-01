Update your look in this hoodie from Ideology, with a V-neckline and lace-up detail for fresh flair. Soft, lightweight fabric provides the comfort. Lightweight, breathable fabric. flat seams for a smooth feel. Approx. model measurements: height: 5'9". bust: 32". waist: 25". hips: 35". Semi-fitted. Attached hood. V-neckline with lace-up detail. long sleeves with thumbholes. kangaroo pocket. Hits at hip. Polyester/rayon/spandex. Machine washable. Imported. Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales . Web ID: 4960272.