Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Ganni
Lace-up Hiking Boots
£345.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ganni
The Lace-up Hiking Boots feature a lace-up fastening on the front, round toe, pull-tab at the heel, chunky soles and GANNI logo.
Need a few alternatives?
& Other Stories
Western Cowboy Boots
BUY
£225.00
& Other Stories
ASOS DESIGN
Andi Flat Western Boots
BUY
£46.00
ASOS
Annie's Ibiza x Terry de Havilland
The White Cowboy Boot
BUY
£350.00
Annie's Ibiza
Vagabond
Alina Boots
BUY
£165.00
Vagabond
More from Ganni
Ganni
Mid Shaft Embroidered Western Boots
BUY
£525.00
Ganni
Ganni
Mid Shaft Embroidered Western Boots
BUY
£525.00
Ganni
Ganni
Lace-up Hiking Boots
BUY
£345.00
Ganni
Ganni
Ganni Banner Shoulder Bag
BUY
$525.00
Farfetch
More from Boots
& Other Stories
Western Cowboy Boots
BUY
£225.00
& Other Stories
ASOS DESIGN
Andi Flat Western Boots
BUY
£46.00
ASOS
Annie's Ibiza x Terry de Havilland
The White Cowboy Boot
BUY
£350.00
Annie's Ibiza
Vagabond
Alina Boots
BUY
£165.00
Vagabond
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted