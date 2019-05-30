Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Needle & Thread

Lace-trimmed Ruffled Embroidered Tulle Gown

$395.00
At Net-A-Porter
Black tulle and lace. Concealed zip fastening along back. 100% polyester; lining: 100% polyester; trim: 100% polyester. Dry clean.
Featured in 1 story
We Unpacked Every Wedding Dress Code
by Emily Ruane