Search
Products fromShopClothingTops
BP.

Lace Trim Satin Camisole Top

$39.00$25.90
At Nordstrom
Pretty worn as a layering piece by day or solo for date night, this delicately feminine satin cami turns up the charm with scalloped eyelash lace trim.
Featured in 1 story
The Top Sold Out Styles From Nordstrom's Sale
by Elizabeth Buxton