Urban Outfitters

Lace-trim Prairie Mini Dress

£39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Style No. 0130314443000; Color Code: 010 Warm weather approved floaty dress. Made from a textured cotton fabrication with floral lace trims. Features a square neck, short puff sleeves, pleated bodice and a flared style with a flouncy hem. Content + Care - 100% Cotton - Machine wash Size + Fit - Model is wearing a size Small