Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
BP.
Lace Trim Long Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$59.00
$44.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Romantic blooms flourish on a long-sleeve dress styled with a lace-skimmed sweetheart neck and angled Empire waist.
Need a few alternatives?
Quince
100% Washable Silk Slip Dress
BUY
$79.90
Quince
Whistles
Carmen Trapeze Dress
BUY
£129.00
Whistles
COS
Oversized Gathered Dress
BUY
£69.00
COS
Urban Outfitters
Uo Serendipity Neutral Linen Babydoll Dress
BUY
£49.00
Urban Outfitters
More from BP.
BP.
Gathered Long Sleeve Rib Shirtdress
BUY
$28.99
$39.00
Nordstrom
BP.
Plaid Brushed Shacket
BUY
$44.99
$69.00
Nordstrom
BP.
Women's Mesh Short Sleeve Button-up Shirt
BUY
$19.99
$29.00
Nordstrom
BP.
Mock Neck Rib Cutout Top
BUY
$24.99
$35.00
Nordstrom
More from Dresses
Quince
100% Washable Silk Slip Dress
BUY
$79.90
Quince
Whistles
Carmen Trapeze Dress
BUY
£129.00
Whistles
COS
Oversized Gathered Dress
BUY
£69.00
COS
Urban Outfitters
Uo Serendipity Neutral Linen Babydoll Dress
BUY
£49.00
Urban Outfitters
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted