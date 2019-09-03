Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
English Factory

Lace Trim Dress

$60.00
At Shopbop
Fabric: Shirting. Lace detail. Gathering at sleeves. Mini-dress cut. Crew neck. Short sleeves. Button keyhole at back. Lined. Shell: 100% cotton.
Featured in 1 story
29 White Sundresses Under $100
by Emily Ruane