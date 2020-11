Banana Republic

Lace-trim Camisole

$59.50 $29.75

Buy Now Review It

At Banana Republic

GEORGETTE: Crafted in a soft, georgette fabric with a subtly crinkled, crepe texture., EASY FIT: Not-too-tight, not-too-loose this top is tailored through the chest, and straight through the waist., V-neck., V-back., Adjustable slider straps., Fully lined.