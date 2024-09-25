Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Blue Tassel
Lace Tie-front Tank
$68.00
$49.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
More from Blue Tassel
Blue Tassel
High-low Mini Dress
BUY
$148.00
Anthropologie
Blue Tassel
Ophelia Sleeveless Blouse
BUY
$24.98
$80.00
Anthropologie
Blue Tassel
Escalope Tunic
BUY
$158.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted