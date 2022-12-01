Zara

Lace Shirt Dress

£49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

CARE Caring for your clothes is caring for the environment. Lower temperature washes and delicate spin cycles are gentler on garments and help to protect the colour, shape and structure of the fabric. Furthermore, they reduce the amount of energy used in care processes. Machine wash at max. 30ºC/86ºF with short spin cycle Do not use bleach Do not iron Dry clean with tetrachloroethylene Do not tumble dry Dry on a flat surface