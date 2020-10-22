The Vampire's Wife x H&M

Lace Mini Dress

$19.99

The Vampire’s Wife x H&M. The Mystique Dress – a short dress in lace made from recycled polyamide with shimmery metallic threads. Round neckline, vertical ruffles full length of front with overlocked edges, and a concealed zipper at back. Organza shoulder padding for defined shoulders and added volume, puff sleeves, and flounce at elbows with overlocked edge. Long, attached ties to fasten at back in a large bow. Lining in recycled polyester.