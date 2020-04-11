Rhonda Shear

Lace Leisure Bra With Removable Pads Xs – 3x

$14.95

Buy Now Review It

At HerRoom

Rhonda Shear 672P This soft wirefree bra features a delicate floral lace trim and gently supports the bust with its metal-free construction. Made of nylon/polyester/spandex. Seamed wirefree cups gently shape and support the bust, and are lined with pockets for removable padding (cookies), included. Angled seaming shapes your breasts. Sewn-on elastic underband offers extra support. Center panel - tall center with bow at top. Seamed sides and back have sewn-on elastic for a custom fit. Wide-set straps do not adjust. Pull-on styling. Fit Note: For a great fit that doesn't roll up and looks smoother, step into your bra, pull it up and slip it on. Pear-shaped ladies may find it easier to pull over the head. HerRoom Fitter's Comments: 2-part wirefree cups are lined with pockets for removable padding (cookies) and are free of side Support Panels. Removable padding is 5/16" thick. Center front is 5" tall. Center back is 4" tall. Seamed sides are 6" tall, without Boning. Straps are 1-3/4" wide and do not adjust in back. No Back Closure. Pull-over styling. Measurement was taken from a size Medium and may vary slightly by size. Fabric Info: 90% Polyester, 10% Spandex Lace: 92% Nylon, 8% spandex Country of origin: Imported Care: Hand wash cold. Do NOT bleach. Hang to dry. Fabric Glossary Rhon01-672P