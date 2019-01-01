Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
H&M
Lace Dress
$79.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Calf-length lace dress with a V-neck. Narrow, adjustable shoulder straps, seam at waist with concealed zip, and a flared skirt. Lined.
Need a few alternatives?
&
Gathered Halter Dress
$99.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Reformation
Rimini Dress
$388.00
$116.40
from
Reformation
BUY
Anthropologie
Jocasta Tiered Maxi Dress
$230.00
$161.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Gabrielle Silk Organza Midi Dress
$200.00
$140.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from H&M
H&M
Faux Fur Jacket
$129.00
$69.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
V-neck Sequined Dress
$119.00
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Checked Duvet Cover Set
$49.99
$39.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Faux Leather Pants
$79.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Dresses
&
Gathered Halter Dress
$99.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Reformation
Creed Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Mango
Sequins Fringed Dress
$149.99
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
Reformation
Kelli Dress
$248.00
$74.70
from
Reformation
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted