Mango

Lace Detail Top

$39.99 $29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Description Recycled polyester material. Satin. V-neck. Thin straps. Openwork detail. The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibers or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection. Plus Size Shirts Tops Material and washing instructions Composition: 97% polyester,3% elastane