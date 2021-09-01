Savage x Fenty

Lace Crossover Lingerie Bodysuit

$39.50 $27.65

At Ashley Stewart

style notes Daringly, this stunning lace bodysuit ensures all eyes are on her. Designed with cross-over detail features seductive keyholes and rhinestone embellishments drawing the eye to all the right places. Knit bodysuit with adjustable crossover straps, lace lightly lined underwire push up cups with rhinestone bow charm at center front, keyhole, lace panel at center front, open detail featuring lace panel at back and snap closures at inseam. Model shown is wearing a plus size 2X. Length 32". Size 1X= 42''-46''. 2X= 46''-50''. 3X= 50''-54''. 90% Polyester, 10% Elastane. Hand wash cold. Tumble dry low. Do not bleach.