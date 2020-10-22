The Vampire's Wife x H&M

Lace Cape

$34.99

The Vampire’s Wife x H&M. The Gothic Romance Cape – a cape in lace made partly from recycled polyamide with shimmery metallic threads. Collar in velvet made from recycled polyester with long ties to fasten in a bow at front. Defined shoulders with organza padding for a statuesque silhouette and an overlocked, ruffle-trimmed flounce at hem for added volume. Concealed hook-and-eye fastening at front.